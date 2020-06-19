18 Chester

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! 2 bed 1 bathroom located right off of Moody Street. In walking distance of shops, restaurants and more! Short distance to major highway routes. This is unit consists of 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen and living room. This unit also has a private basement for storage, private garage space, off street parking, front and back porches, fenced in backyard, laundry and more! Best of all it s dog friendly! *First, last and broker fee due upon signing. *Due to Covid 19 there will be special showing instructions. Please contact for details.



Terms: One year lease