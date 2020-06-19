All apartments in Waltham
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:04 AM

18 Chester

18 Chester Avenue · (617) 922-8814
Location

18 Chester Avenue, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! 2 bed 1 bathroom located right off of Moody Street. In walking distance of shops, restaurants and more! Short distance to major highway routes. This is unit consists of 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen and living room. This unit also has a private basement for storage, private garage space, off street parking, front and back porches, fenced in backyard, laundry and more! Best of all it s dog friendly! *First, last and broker fee due upon signing. *Due to Covid 19 there will be special showing instructions. Please contact for details.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Chester have any available units?
18 Chester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
Is 18 Chester currently offering any rent specials?
18 Chester isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Chester pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Chester is pet friendly.
Does 18 Chester offer parking?
Yes, 18 Chester does offer parking.
Does 18 Chester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Chester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Chester have a pool?
No, 18 Chester does not have a pool.
Does 18 Chester have accessible units?
No, 18 Chester does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Chester have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Chester does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Chester have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Chester does not have units with air conditioning.
