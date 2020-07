Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage hot tub internet access package receiving playground

Avalon at Bedford Center, located in Bedford, MA, offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease. Inside this refreshing community are amenities that include a state-of-the-art fitness center with new cardio and strength equipment, heated outdoor swimming pool, barbecue grills, and an updated resident lounge. We are also conveniently located 5 minutes from Highway 128 and 30 minutes to Boston.