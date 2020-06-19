All apartments in Somerville
9 Jay St.
9 Jay St.

9 Jay Street · (617) 587-0100
Location

9 Jay Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Davis Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath apartment PERFECTLY LOCATED just steps from the heart of Davis Square. This sun-soaked unit features a renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and a dishwasher. This perfect duplex is complete with hardwood floors, central heat and air, a decorative fireplace, and two stunning decks. Included in the rent are two off-street parking spots and free shared laundry in the spacious basement. This is the perfect place to call home! Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath apartment PERFECTLY LOCATED just steps from the heart of Davis Square. This sun-soaked unit features a renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and a dishwasher. This perfect duplex is complete with hardwood floors, central heat and air, a decorative fireplace, and two stunning decks. Included in the rent are two off-street parking spots and free shared laundry in the spacious basement. This is the perfect place to call home!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Jay St. have any available units?
9 Jay St. has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Jay St. have?
Some of 9 Jay St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Jay St. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Jay St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Jay St. pet-friendly?
No, 9 Jay St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 9 Jay St. offer parking?
Yes, 9 Jay St. does offer parking.
Does 9 Jay St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Jay St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Jay St. have a pool?
No, 9 Jay St. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Jay St. have accessible units?
No, 9 Jay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Jay St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Jay St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Jay St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Jay St. has units with air conditioning.
