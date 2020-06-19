Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath apartment PERFECTLY LOCATED just steps from the heart of Davis Square. This sun-soaked unit features a renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and a dishwasher. This perfect duplex is complete with hardwood floors, central heat and air, a decorative fireplace, and two stunning decks. Included in the rent are two off-street parking spots and free shared laundry in the spacious basement. This is the perfect place to call home! Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath apartment PERFECTLY LOCATED just steps from the heart of Davis Square. This sun-soaked unit features a renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and a dishwasher. This perfect duplex is complete with hardwood floors, central heat and air, a decorative fireplace, and two stunning decks. Included in the rent are two off-street parking spots and free shared laundry in the spacious basement. This is the perfect place to call home!



Terms: One year lease