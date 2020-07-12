/
davis square
Last updated July 12 2020
167 Apartments for rent in Davis Square, Somerville, MA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9 Jay St.
9 Jay Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
1900 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath apartment PERFECTLY LOCATED just steps from the heart of Davis Square. This sun-soaked unit features a renovated eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and a dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4 West Street
4 West Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment with 3 private parking spots in exclusive-use driveway for 9/1 lease start! And Pet Friendly! Impeccable location on a quiet residential street right in Davis Square.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
69 Holland
69 Holland Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1 bath right in the heart of Davis Square. 1 parking spot included. Central AC! Large bedrooms and 3 seasons porch and storage in basement. Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
38 Gorham st. 1
38 Gorham St, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 LOW Move in Costs! Awesome 4 bed in Davis Square - Property Id: 318230 Massive 4 bed/2 bath minutes to Davis Square! - Modern kitchen/open living room - Granite counters - Stainless steel appliances - Tiled bathrooms -
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,545
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
10 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
86 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1173 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
590 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1377 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
22 Units Available
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Forest Court
16 Forest St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
790 sqft
Located in Porter Square, this verdant complex offers beautiful green spaces, lots of trees, and many exciting amenities. Amenities include dishwashers, extra storage, gas ranges, hardwood floors, and refrigerators.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Last updated July 8 at 12:04am
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1142 sqft
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7 Madison Ave
7 Madison Avenue, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1425 sqft
NO-FEE 3 bedroom Single family home in Cambridge - Property Id: 315909 NO-FEE Single-family on tree-lined street. This home is just steps from great dining, shopping, MBTA and quick, easy access to Routes 2, 93 and 95. Location, Location, Location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
53 Granville Ave 3
53 Granville Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Attractive 1 bedroom nr Davis and Tufts - Property Id: 260507 Medford/Somerville line, on Granville Ave: dog-friendly attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, in-unit washer, yard,, walk to Tufts and red line at
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Gilson Ter 2
8 Gilson Terrace, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Sunny Porter Sq.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2
14 Clarendon Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Somerville, walk to Tufts and Davis Square - Property Id: 304466 Somerville West at Tele Square, walk to Tufts University and the red line at Davis Square, on Clarendon Ave: spacious 3 bedroom wood floors,, large eat-in
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92 Richdale Ave 2
92 Richdale Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 lovely 1 bedroom nr Porter red line, w/d, cat ok - Property Id: 302134 Cambridge, walk to red line at Porter and Lesley, Commuter Rail to Brandeis, 77 bus to Harvard Law and Harvard Square: attractive 1 bedroom, wood
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28 Belknap St
28 Belknap Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Sweet 4 Bed 2 Bath in Teele Sq! BRAND NEW 4BR with high end appliances and refinished hardwood floors, TWO modern baths, and porches. All good sized bedrooms with closets and pets are negotiable. Property is located about .
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Maxwell's Green
7 Maxwells Green, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,535
540 sqft
Apartment Features: Breakfast Bar Designer Bathrooms Energy Star Appliances Expansive Windows High Efficiency Heating/Cooling Systems High Efficiency Lighting Insulated Fiberglass Windows Linen Closets Low Flow Plumbing Fixtures Pendant Dining Room
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
35 Concord Ave.
35 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
450 sqft
Just came in great one bedroom near Harvard, hardwood floors, spacious bedroom, livingroom and dining room, foyer, pastoral setting on large lot, laundry on site, parking avail, includes heat and hot water, easy 8 min walk to Harvard Sq, quiet
