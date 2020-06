Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

This will rent in a heartbeat hurry, One bed on quiet side street off Summer Street, Hardwood floors, Fireplace, large room with eat in kitchen and bath, includes heat and hot water, Hurry Avail July 1 Call Bill 617-803-9582 Pictures are of the actual unit taken April 24, 2015 Call an experienced rental broker with over 15 years renting in this Market



Terms: One year lease