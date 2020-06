Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

This has to be one of the best deals around, great one bed in wonderful older apt building, hardwood floors, living room, kitchen, tile bath, and bedroom, laundry on site, easy walk to Porter or Union Sq, no brainer Avail July 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 pictures are of similar unit in same building call an experienced broker with over 15 years experience renting apts in the Cambridge/Somerville area http://www.cambridgeaptsonline.com



Terms: One year lease