Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

12 cedar

12 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12 Cedar Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Powder House

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 77  Massachusetts Ave @ Porter Red Line Sta (0.22 mi)Bus: 87  Elm St @ Cedar St (0.04 mi)Bus: 83  Somerville Ave opp Mossland St (0.13 mi)Subway: Red Line  Porter (0.22 mi)Rail: Fitchburg Line  Porter (0.22 mi)Bus: 88  Highland Ave @ Cedar St (0.29 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 cedar have any available units?
12 cedar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 12 cedar currently offering any rent specials?
12 cedar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 cedar pet-friendly?
No, 12 cedar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 12 cedar offer parking?
No, 12 cedar does not offer parking.
Does 12 cedar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 cedar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 cedar have a pool?
No, 12 cedar does not have a pool.
Does 12 cedar have accessible units?
No, 12 cedar does not have accessible units.
Does 12 cedar have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 cedar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 cedar have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 cedar does not have units with air conditioning.
