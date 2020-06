Amenities

Newly renovated 1 bedroom plus den or two bedroom on the 1st floor of a pre war brick building on Massachusetts Avenue. Very modern all new open concept kitchen and living room, tile bath with large shower, new wood floors & windows, brand newly installed central AC and heating system. Walk to Central Square in 6 minutes. Walk to Harvard Square in 10 minutes. Laundry on site. (Reference #132969)