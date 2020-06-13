151 Apartments for rent in Swampscott, MA

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Paradise Rd
1002 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1171 sqft
SUMMIT ESTATES - Desirable sunny and bright 3rd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 newer bathrooms condo with oversized fully appliance kitchen, large living-dining room, master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Swampscott

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Fayette Street
1 Unit Available
75 Collins
75 Collins Street, Lynn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom, one bathroom apartment ,Gas heat, on street parking close to places of worship, Lynn English High school and Stop and Shop supermarket, Available for July 1, 2020. Unit is been renovated, building is owner occupied. Terms: One year lease

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Fayette Street
1 Unit Available
72 Fayette St.
72 Fayette Street, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Updated first floor unit. Available May 1st or June 1st 3 good size bedrooms Street parking only No laundry and No Lead Certificates No Pets $5300 total move cost Pictures coming soon. Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Swampscott
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Proctor
9 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Proctor
4 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
South Salem
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
West Peabody
45 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Salem
15 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
$
4 Units Available
River Drive
17 River Dr, Danvers, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
690 sqft
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
75 Wharf St 301
75 Wharf Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1066 sqft
BRAND NEW - 75 Wharf Street Apartments - Property Id: 256393 BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Pickering Wharf. Perfectly blending elegance with functional living space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peabody Town Center
1 Unit Available
8 Crowninshield Street 101
8 Crowninshield Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Well maintained condominium near downtown Peabody - Property Id: 220213 Spacious easy living at its finest open concept living/dining room condominium with FREE Internet in Peabody convenient distance from Boston, features the only unit in the

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cliftondale
1 Unit Available
17 Eaton Avenue
17 Eaton Avenue, Saugus, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
No allow any pets ,no smoke,tenants must remove snow in your area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/saugus-ma?lid=12885356 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5404570)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
33 Oakland Street 3
33 Oakland Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Salem w/ Private Balconies, New Hardwood - Property Id: 37361 What an opportunity to be the first to live in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Salem.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
255 Jefferson Ave
255 Jefferson Avenue, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Salem Rental - Property Id: 289670 four family rental.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
194 Lafayette Street
194 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
2716 sqft
194 Lafayette Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Historic Home in Salem - Steps from downtown Salem and Salem University, The Coming Soon Commuter Rail Stop on Canal St and directly across from the Saltonstall School is 194 Lafayette St.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
12 Holly Street
12 Holly Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apartment for rent in Salem Massachusetts for $1600 a month first last and security deposit are required to move in .

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
510 Revere Beach Blvd
510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Lynn
1 Unit Available
145 Munroe St.
145 Munroe Street, Lynn, MA
Studio
$1,550
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
155 Washington St.
155 Washington Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1171 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
259 Washington
259 Washington Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
NO FEE!! AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE OR JUNE 1ST MOVE IN. CHARMING 1 bed in downtown Salem. Hardwood floors, tile bath, galley kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher. Dining room/den, living room and bedroom. Tons of closet space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Lynn
1 Unit Available
48 Hood St.
48 Hood Street, Lynn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1431 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom available for rent in West Lynn. Large bedrooms and big kitchen w/ brand new stove and refrigerator included. Lots of natural light, freshly painted, new and refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Lynn
1 Unit Available
10 Pleasant St.
10 Pleasant Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Terms: One year lease
City GuideSwampscott
In what probably isn't a big surprise, Swampscott, MA is nicknamed "The Swamp." But the truth is that there's nothing swamp-like about this history-rich town that was once the top destination point for the East Coast's well-to-do.

Swampscott is a small town located in Essex County, Massachusetts, and is part of the Boston metropolitan area. More than 13,787 people have made their home in this residential area, a place renowned for its beaches and other attractions. Today, it's loved for its waterfront homes and activities. Are you looking for an apartment in Swampscott? Here are the tools to help you locate the best duplexes for rent, rental homes, three-bedroom apartments for rent and one-bedroom apartments for rent in Swampscott.

Moving to Swampscott

A move to a new city can be a pretty daunting prospect for even the best of us, but with a little foresight and groundwork, you can make your transition to the new place as stress-free as possible. Of course, this involves some careful planning and enough time to find the best place. If this is your first move to a new city, you may need some time to adjust to your new surroundings, and to get used to living away from your family and friends, but you'll get used to it eventually.

The majority of housing in the city is made up of detached homes, but there's a good amount of apartments and condos too, which means there really is something for everyone.

Just be sure to bring along with you all the proper documents like a copy of your ID, a recent credit report, letters of reference, rental history and the security deposit if you want to be a shoo-in with the landlords.

Neighborhoods in Swampscott

The chief selling point of Swampscott is the seaside real estate located along the coastline of the Atlantic Ocean.

Town Center: The Town Center neighborhood of Swampscott may best be described as an urban community, with rental options in the form of small apartment buildings and single-family homes. One thing that stands out about this part of town is the age of the homes here. Most of them were built before the late 1930s, with some newer buildings, as well. Due to the convenient location of the Amtrak stations in Swampscott, a significant proportion of the residents take the train to work. The commute from here is quite tough, with residents spending upwards of 45 minutes getting to work. That is above the national median commute.

Beach Bluff: We can't talk about Swampscott without mentioning the neighborhoods located near the beaches. This is one of the attractions to this town, after all. Beach Bluff is one of those neighborhoods and the scenery in this part of town is quite nice. People who enjoy living near the beach will find plenty to love about Beach Bluff, while those who appreciate historic architecture will appreciate the older homes that date back to the early 1930s. The available rental options here include the small apartments and single-family homes that are common to this community. When you go to some neighborhoods, you will notice that while most of the homes are occupied by owners, there will still be a significant percentage occupied by renters. That is not the case in this neighborhood because the homes are mostly occupied by owners, with a very insignificant portion left for renters. This is important because it can help you evaluate your chances of getting a place you like since the options might be limited. The commute from here to work is just as grueling as that of the town Center.

Life in Swampscott

One of the things you will quickly discover about living in Swampscott is the excellent range of amenities available to the residents and visitors alike. Remember that this was once a top resort town, so it goes without saying that the amenities are top-notch. You will find lots of shopping outlets, restaurants and bars, fine dining places, parks, entertainment, libraries and public transit in this town. The main airport that services this area is the Boston Logan International Airport and there are a whopping total of six train stations within a 30 mile radius of the city center. The local transit provides regular bus schedules and a greater proportion of residents find it more convenient to own their own vehicles.

As you would expect in a resort town, most of the activities in Swampscott revolve around the beaches, with things like boating, water skiing, and other recreational sports. You can also enjoy fresh seafood at any of the fine dining areas in the town. Those who enjoy reading and research will find the public library here very useful. If you prefer to shop, then you are also covered since there are many shopping centers to cater to those needs. You'll get plenty of retail damage done at Vinnin Square Plaza and the regular suspects are also in town: Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Marshalls.

Other activities include visits to the museum or the historical sites in the town (this means you need to stop by the Swampscott Historical Society). No matter what you enjoy doing, chances are you'll find something to keep you busy in Swampscott, MA. We wish you all the best as you search for your dream apartment or other type of rental home.

There are so many parks in town, you'll get dizzy just trying to decide where to go. There's Philips Park, Jackson Park, Linscott Park Swampscott, Clark Street Playground and Abbott Park. For bigger green spaces, look to the Tedesco Country Club and Harold A. King Town Forest. When you wanna skip cooking dinner at home, Swampscott's got you covered. Paradiso Ristorante, Hawthorne By-The-Sea, Red Rock Bistro, G Bar and Kitchen, Monte's Restaurant and Thai Thani Restaurant are just small fry on the long list of eateries available to locals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Swampscott?
The average rent price for Swampscott rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,240.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Swampscott?
Some of the colleges located in the Swampscott area include Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, Boston University, and Brandeis University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Swampscott?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Swampscott from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Brookline.

