151 Apartments for rent in Swampscott, MA📍
Swampscott is a small town located in Essex County, Massachusetts, and is part of the Boston metropolitan area. More than 13,787 people have made their home in this residential area, a place renowned for its beaches and other attractions. Today, it's loved for its waterfront homes and activities. Are you looking for an apartment in Swampscott? Here are the tools to help you locate the best duplexes for rent, rental homes, three-bedroom apartments for rent and one-bedroom apartments for rent in Swampscott.
A move to a new city can be a pretty daunting prospect for even the best of us, but with a little foresight and groundwork, you can make your transition to the new place as stress-free as possible. Of course, this involves some careful planning and enough time to find the best place. If this is your first move to a new city, you may need some time to adjust to your new surroundings, and to get used to living away from your family and friends, but you'll get used to it eventually.
The majority of housing in the city is made up of detached homes, but there's a good amount of apartments and condos too, which means there really is something for everyone.
Just be sure to bring along with you all the proper documents like a copy of your ID, a recent credit report, letters of reference, rental history and the security deposit if you want to be a shoo-in with the landlords.
The chief selling point of Swampscott is the seaside real estate located along the coastline of the Atlantic Ocean.
Town Center: The Town Center neighborhood of Swampscott may best be described as an urban community, with rental options in the form of small apartment buildings and single-family homes. One thing that stands out about this part of town is the age of the homes here. Most of them were built before the late 1930s, with some newer buildings, as well. Due to the convenient location of the Amtrak stations in Swampscott, a significant proportion of the residents take the train to work. The commute from here is quite tough, with residents spending upwards of 45 minutes getting to work. That is above the national median commute.
Beach Bluff: We can't talk about Swampscott without mentioning the neighborhoods located near the beaches. This is one of the attractions to this town, after all. Beach Bluff is one of those neighborhoods and the scenery in this part of town is quite nice. People who enjoy living near the beach will find plenty to love about Beach Bluff, while those who appreciate historic architecture will appreciate the older homes that date back to the early 1930s. The available rental options here include the small apartments and single-family homes that are common to this community. When you go to some neighborhoods, you will notice that while most of the homes are occupied by owners, there will still be a significant percentage occupied by renters. That is not the case in this neighborhood because the homes are mostly occupied by owners, with a very insignificant portion left for renters. This is important because it can help you evaluate your chances of getting a place you like since the options might be limited. The commute from here to work is just as grueling as that of the town Center.
One of the things you will quickly discover about living in Swampscott is the excellent range of amenities available to the residents and visitors alike. Remember that this was once a top resort town, so it goes without saying that the amenities are top-notch. You will find lots of shopping outlets, restaurants and bars, fine dining places, parks, entertainment, libraries and public transit in this town. The main airport that services this area is the Boston Logan International Airport and there are a whopping total of six train stations within a 30 mile radius of the city center. The local transit provides regular bus schedules and a greater proportion of residents find it more convenient to own their own vehicles.
As you would expect in a resort town, most of the activities in Swampscott revolve around the beaches, with things like boating, water skiing, and other recreational sports. You can also enjoy fresh seafood at any of the fine dining areas in the town. Those who enjoy reading and research will find the public library here very useful. If you prefer to shop, then you are also covered since there are many shopping centers to cater to those needs. You'll get plenty of retail damage done at Vinnin Square Plaza and the regular suspects are also in town: Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Marshalls.
Other activities include visits to the museum or the historical sites in the town (this means you need to stop by the Swampscott Historical Society). No matter what you enjoy doing, chances are you'll find something to keep you busy in Swampscott, MA. We wish you all the best as you search for your dream apartment or other type of rental home.
There are so many parks in town, you'll get dizzy just trying to decide where to go. There's Philips Park, Jackson Park, Linscott Park Swampscott, Clark Street Playground and Abbott Park. For bigger green spaces, look to the Tedesco Country Club and Harold A. King Town Forest. When you wanna skip cooking dinner at home, Swampscott's got you covered. Paradiso Ristorante, Hawthorne By-The-Sea, Red Rock Bistro, G Bar and Kitchen, Monte's Restaurant and Thai Thani Restaurant are just small fry on the long list of eateries available to locals.