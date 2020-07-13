9 Eighth St.

Amenities

Recently renovated top floor 3 bed/1.5 bath apartment in a three family house in East Cambridge close to Lechmere Greenline and Kendall Redline T. This beautiful unit features central a/c, gleaming hardwood floors, gas heating, open-floor plan living room/kitchen, balcony, shared patio, coin-op laundry in the basement. Two very large bedrooms and medium sized bedroom all big enough to fit queen sized beds. Renovated kitchen with s/s appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, gas range. Small pets are negotiable.



Terms: One year lease