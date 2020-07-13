All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 9 Eighth St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
9 Eighth St.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

9 Eighth St.

9 Eighth Street · (781) 985-4486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
East Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Eighth Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated top floor 3 bed/1.5 bath apartment in a three family house in East Cambridge close to Lechmere Greenline and Kendall Redline T. This beautiful unit features central a/c, gleaming hardwood floors, gas heating, open-floor plan living room/kitchen, balcony, shared patio, coin-op laundry in the basement. Two very large bedrooms and medium sized bedroom all big enough to fit queen sized beds. Renovated kitchen with s/s appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, gas range. Small pets are negotiable.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Eighth St. have any available units?
9 Eighth St. has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Eighth St. have?
Some of 9 Eighth St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Eighth St. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Eighth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Eighth St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Eighth St. is pet friendly.
Does 9 Eighth St. offer parking?
No, 9 Eighth St. does not offer parking.
Does 9 Eighth St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Eighth St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Eighth St. have a pool?
No, 9 Eighth St. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Eighth St. have accessible units?
No, 9 Eighth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Eighth St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Eighth St. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9 Eighth St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street
Cambridge, MA 02140
Church Corner
10 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA 02139
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Charles Passage
110 Second Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Twenty 20
20 Child St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity