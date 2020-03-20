7 Linnaean Street

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Sunny City Home - Property Id: 286694
Charming, sunny, turn of the 20th Century stucco building. First floor, fully furnished one-bedroom apartment, one block from Massachusetts Avenue near Porter Square, ten-minute walk to Harvard Square, two- minute walk to bus, five-minute walk to subway and commuter rail.
Nearly 700-square feet, including living room, dining room, full bath, galley kitchen, bedroom with queen bed. Apartment also has decorative fireplace, bay windows with southern exposure, and hardwood floors. Rent is $2450. Heat, water and internet included. Gas and electric not included. Laundry in basement.
No Pets Allowed
