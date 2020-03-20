7 Linnaean Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Available 07/01/20 Sunny City Home - Property Id: 286694



Charming, sunny, turn of the 20th Century stucco building. First floor, fully furnished one-bedroom apartment, one block from Massachusetts Avenue near Porter Square, ten-minute walk to Harvard Square, two- minute walk to bus, five-minute walk to subway and commuter rail.



Nearly 700-square feet, including living room, dining room, full bath, galley kitchen, bedroom with queen bed. Apartment also has decorative fireplace, bay windows with southern exposure, and hardwood floors. Rent is $2450. Heat, water and internet included. Gas and electric not included. Laundry in basement.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286694

Property Id 286694



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5804352)