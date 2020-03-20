All apartments in Cambridge
7 Linnaean Street
7 Linnaean Street

7 Linnaean Street · (617) 872-0364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Linnaean Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2450 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Sunny City Home - Property Id: 286694

Charming, sunny, turn of the 20th Century stucco building. First floor, fully furnished one-bedroom apartment, one block from Massachusetts Avenue near Porter Square, ten-minute walk to Harvard Square, two- minute walk to bus, five-minute walk to subway and commuter rail.

Nearly 700-square feet, including living room, dining room, full bath, galley kitchen, bedroom with queen bed. Apartment also has decorative fireplace, bay windows with southern exposure, and hardwood floors. Rent is $2450. Heat, water and internet included. Gas and electric not included. Laundry in basement.
Property Id 286694

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Linnaean Street have any available units?
7 Linnaean Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Linnaean Street have?
Some of 7 Linnaean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Linnaean Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Linnaean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Linnaean Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Linnaean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 7 Linnaean Street offer parking?
No, 7 Linnaean Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 Linnaean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Linnaean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Linnaean Street have a pool?
No, 7 Linnaean Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Linnaean Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Linnaean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Linnaean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Linnaean Street has units with dishwashers.
