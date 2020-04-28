Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Excellent Location Sandwiched Between Kendall, Inman Square, and Central Square in Cambridge. This large 1 bedroom apartment also has an eat-in-kitchen, large study/office and lots of light. There is a large private deck off the rear of the apartment Laundry and some storage in the basement Call today to view. 61 Market St. is a 12 minute walk from the Red Line at the Central Sq - Outbound stop. This apartment is in the Inman Square neighborhood in Cambridge. Nearby parks include Elm-Hampshire Park, Shallow Playground and Squirrel Brand Park. 61 Market St. has a Walk Score of 93 out of 100. This location is a Walker's Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.



Terms: One year lease