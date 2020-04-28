All apartments in Cambridge
61 Market St.

61 Market Street · (857) 204-8003
Location

61 Market Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Excellent Location Sandwiched Between Kendall, Inman Square, and Central Square in Cambridge. This large 1 bedroom apartment also has an eat-in-kitchen, large study/office and lots of light. There is a large private deck off the rear of the apartment Laundry and some storage in the basement Call today to view. 61 Market St. is a 12 minute walk from the Red Line at the Central Sq - Outbound stop. This apartment is in the Inman Square neighborhood in Cambridge. Nearby parks include Elm-Hampshire Park, Shallow Playground and Squirrel Brand Park. 61 Market St. has a Walk Score of 93 out of 100. This location is a Walker's Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Market St. have any available units?
61 Market St. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Market St. have?
Some of 61 Market St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Market St. currently offering any rent specials?
61 Market St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Market St. pet-friendly?
No, 61 Market St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 61 Market St. offer parking?
No, 61 Market St. does not offer parking.
Does 61 Market St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Market St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Market St. have a pool?
No, 61 Market St. does not have a pool.
Does 61 Market St. have accessible units?
No, 61 Market St. does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Market St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Market St. does not have units with dishwashers.
