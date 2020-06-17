All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

6 Notre Dame Ave.

6 Notre Dame Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6 Notre Dame Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This clean, sunny one bedroom furnished studio apartment is on Notre Dame Avenue in Cambridge. It is walk able to the Davis Sq., and on the 83 bus line.. It is available NOW, flexible lease. There is a private entrance. The eat in kitchen has a refrigerator, electric range, and an in-unit washer . The bedroom is decent sized with good closet space. The bathroom is modern and tiled with a full bathtub and built in shower. The floors are wood and the walls are white. Heat, hot water and cooking are on gas service and utilities are included in the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pet apartment. Porter Sq. is near and has shopping, banking, a pharmacy and other amenities. The lease term is flexible. The owner requires first and last month's rent to sign the lease, a security deposit with the delivery of the keys. Please provide income, credit and reference checks. There is NO brokerage fee on the apartment. Call me at 617-576-1115 or text 617-974-9198 to arrange a time to see it. Thank you. This clean, sunny one bedroom furnished studio apartment is on Notre Dame Avenue in Cambridge. It is walk able to the Davis Sq., and on the 83 bus line.. It is available NOW, flexible. There is a private entrance. The eat in kitchen has a refrigerator, electric range, and an in-unit washer . The bedroom is decent sized with good closet space. The bathroom is modern and tiled with a full bathtub and built in shower. The floors are wood and the walls are white. Heat, hot water and cooking are on gas service and utilities are included in the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pet apartment. Porter Sq. is near and has shopping, banking, a pharmacy and other amenities. The lease term is flexible. The owner requires first and last month's rent to sign the lease, a security deposit with the delivery of the keys. Please provide income, credit and reference checks. There is NO brokerage fee on the apartment. Call me at 617-576-1115 or text 617-974-9198 to arrange a time to see it. Thank you.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Notre Dame Ave. have any available units?
6 Notre Dame Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Notre Dame Ave. have?
Some of 6 Notre Dame Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Notre Dame Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Notre Dame Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Notre Dame Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6 Notre Dame Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 6 Notre Dame Ave. offer parking?
No, 6 Notre Dame Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6 Notre Dame Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Notre Dame Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Notre Dame Ave. have a pool?
No, 6 Notre Dame Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6 Notre Dame Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6 Notre Dame Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Notre Dame Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Notre Dame Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
