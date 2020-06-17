6 Notre Dame Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This clean, sunny one bedroom furnished studio apartment is on Notre Dame Avenue in Cambridge. It is walk able to the Davis Sq., and on the 83 bus line.. It is available NOW, flexible lease. There is a private entrance. The eat in kitchen has a refrigerator, electric range, and an in-unit washer . The bedroom is decent sized with good closet space. The bathroom is modern and tiled with a full bathtub and built in shower. The floors are wood and the walls are white. Heat, hot water and cooking are on gas service and utilities are included in the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pet apartment. Porter Sq. is near and has shopping, banking, a pharmacy and other amenities. The lease term is flexible. The owner requires first and last month's rent to sign the lease, a security deposit with the delivery of the keys. Please provide income, credit and reference checks. There is NO brokerage fee on the apartment. Call me at 617-576-1115 or text 617-974-9198 to arrange a time to see it. Thank you. This clean, sunny one bedroom furnished studio apartment is on Notre Dame Avenue in Cambridge. It is walk able to the Davis Sq., and on the 83 bus line.. It is available NOW, flexible. There is a private entrance. The eat in kitchen has a refrigerator, electric range, and an in-unit washer . The bedroom is decent sized with good closet space. The bathroom is modern and tiled with a full bathtub and built in shower. The floors are wood and the walls are white. Heat, hot water and cooking are on gas service and utilities are included in the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pet apartment. Porter Sq. is near and has shopping, banking, a pharmacy and other amenities. The lease term is flexible. The owner requires first and last month's rent to sign the lease, a security deposit with the delivery of the keys. Please provide income, credit and reference checks. There is NO brokerage fee on the apartment. Call me at 617-576-1115 or text 617-974-9198 to arrange a time to see it. Thank you.



Terms: One year lease