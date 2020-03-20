268 River St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated & luxurious 3 bed 2 bath duplex in secure brick condo building! The 1st floor open design features hardwood floors, high ceilings with crown molding, a gas fireplace, large eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stunning cherry cabinets. 1 car parking included. Private outdoor deck. The lower level provides 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a large laundry room in unit. Additional storage in the basement. Easy access to the Mass Pike, Storrow Drive and Memorial Drive. Great Cambridgeport location accessible to the MBTA Red Line, and a stones throw from Whole Foods and the Charles River.



Terms: One year lease