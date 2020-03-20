All apartments in Cambridge
268 River St.

268 River Street · (617) 804-5655
Location

268 River Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated & luxurious 3 bed 2 bath duplex in secure brick condo building! The 1st floor open design features hardwood floors, high ceilings with crown molding, a gas fireplace, large eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stunning cherry cabinets. 1 car parking included. Private outdoor deck. The lower level provides 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a large laundry room in unit. Additional storage in the basement. Easy access to the Mass Pike, Storrow Drive and Memorial Drive. Great Cambridgeport location accessible to the MBTA Red Line, and a stones throw from Whole Foods and the Charles River.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 River St. have any available units?
268 River St. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 River St. have?
Some of 268 River St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 River St. currently offering any rent specials?
268 River St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 River St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 River St. is pet friendly.
Does 268 River St. offer parking?
Yes, 268 River St. does offer parking.
Does 268 River St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 River St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 River St. have a pool?
No, 268 River St. does not have a pool.
Does 268 River St. have accessible units?
No, 268 River St. does not have accessible units.
Does 268 River St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 River St. has units with dishwashers.
