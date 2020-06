Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful and traditional large Cambridge home near Porter Square on Porter Road. Sunny throughout. Features modern amenities including gas range stove, dishwasher, pantry, lots of shelving, abundance of closet space, big bedrooms, hardwood floors, duplex apartment with two foyers, deck and much more. Across the street from Porter Square Redline and shopping plaza on Massachusetts Ave.



Terms: One year lease