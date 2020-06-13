23 Apartments for rent in Bridgewater, MA📍
1 of 23
1 of 2
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 38
1 of 5
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 26
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 3
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 31
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 4
At last count, the U.S. Census concluded that 7,841 individuals call Bridgewater home. Geographically, Bridgewater is quite large, with an area of about 28 miles. That means that residents have plenty of room to breathe and wide open spaces to enjoy. It's a far cry from the city's neighbor 25 miles to the south, Boston. It's no wonder that so many Bridgewater residents are big-city escapees who gladly brave the commute to Beantown each day in return for a more tranquil quality of life.
Whether you're in the market for a house rental, a month-to-month rental or something in between, you'll find plenty of options in Bridgewater, making it easier to find places for rent in Bridgewater than in other similar cities.
Be Prepared
While single-family homes and one- or two-bedroom apartments are abundant, there is a limited stock of other options. Sure, there are studio apartments for rent in Bridgewater, but there are also a lot of people who want them. So, when you find a studio apartment for rent, and you simply must have it, be prepared to pony up some money right away.
Paperwork? What Paperwork?
Fair question. Besides the obvious stack of Benjamin Franklins you'll need, you will have to fill out a standard rental agreement. Each landlord or leasing agency has its own set of requirements, but you may or may not be asked to provide proof of employment and a clean criminal background check. Sometimes a landlord may even request to screen your dog or cat before giving a thumbs-up. Fortunately, Bridgewater has a large number of pet-friendly apartments to accommodate man's best friend or finicky feline. Do yourself a favor and show up to your apartment, condo, or house viewing appointment with your "I"s dotted and "T"s crossed, so you don't miss out on your dream home.
Here are some of the types of neighborhoods you'll find in Bridgewater.
Paper Mill Village. This newer development in Bridgewater is a fine collection of newer detached homes as well as townhomes, condos, and apartment communities. If you want to have (and know) your neighbors, this is a great place to look. It's convenient to a Tedeschi's (a popular local grocery store) and Green Mountain Coffee (inside the Tedeschi's).
Grange Park. This very upscale area is primarily home to larger detached single-family homes. If you are looking for luxury, you will find it here! It's even in the delivery zone for the Chatta Box (yes this is a high-end delivery-sushi kind of neighborhood). Something Sweeter doesn't delivery, but don't be surprised to run into your neighbors picking up party platters of desserts at this amazing local bakery.
Town Village. This area comprises mostly new constructions, and is a popular site for townhomes that are close the city center. There are several nice apartment complexes in the vicinity. Living here, your takeout options include My Sister and I Restaurant and its yummy down-home comfort fare. No, it's not health food. But it is a short jaunt (or jog) to Maha Yoga Center & Center for Stress Management where you can work off your buttermilk flapjack stack with a few downward dogs.
Aa river runs through Bridgewater! Specifically, the beautiful Taunton River. The things that you think of when you hear "river" (boating, fishing, swimming, nature hikes, bird watching) are all fair game on this particular river. Bridgewater also boasts a lake (Lake Nippenicket), two forests, and a swamp (gator-wrestling anyone?)
Rounding out your options for fun are the city's myriad bars, restaurants, and hangouts. Head to Barrett's Ale House to watch a game on TV or snuggle near the outside fireplace. In the mood for a pie of the pizza variety? J S Flying Pizza is a Bridgetown legend. Maybe you want to chill with a steaming cup of Joe. There's no better place to meet friends and caffeinate than The Better Bean Coffee Company.
Bridgetown bridges the ideal gap between big city and small town living. You'll love it here!