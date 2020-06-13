Apartment List
/
MA
/
bridgewater
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Bridgewater, MA

📍
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
28 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
Studio
$1,360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
41 Shaw Road
41 Shaw Road, Bridgewater, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom apartment located near Bridgewater State University. Stackable laundry in unit. Townhouse style apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgewater
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:31pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
87 West Chestnut Street
87 W Chestnut St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cute 1 Bedroom Available Now - Property Id: 300637 87 W Chestnut Street, 2nd floor 1 Bedroom 3 Room Apartment $1200 includes Hot Water Tenant to pay Electric (heat) Hardwood floors New Fridge First, Last and 1/2 month brokers fee Available now No

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Chestnut Farm Way
206 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Second floor 2BR/2BA near community amenities - Property Id: 283710 Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1305 North Main Street
1305 North Main Street, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Raynham. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and vaulted ceilings. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,695/month rent.
Results within 10 miles of Bridgewater
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
Brockton Heights
4 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 hodges Avenue
34 Hodges Avenue, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nicest in Taunton! Very large 3 bedroom, - Property Id: 297349 First floor Brand New $40,000 kitchen and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, dishwater, stove, refrigerator, microwave, freezer, all included! Utilities

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Abington
1 Unit Available
125 Adams Street
125 Adams Street, Abington, MA
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
very large studio , all newly renovated located in a huge victorian home , Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/125-adams-st-abington-ma-02351-usa-unit-3/21405939-8144-4729-81e9-fec4d1e059ab No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829460)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
22 Cedar Street - #5 5
22 Cedar St, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
4 Bed, 3rd floor, $2000/month, 1st Last & Security - Property Id: 195026 TERMS ARE NEGOTIABLE FOR ANY RENTAL PROSPECTS THAT ARE WELL QUALIFIED. ADDRESS: 22 Cedar St. Taunton Ma Video: https://youtu.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Arthur St
30 Arthur St, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse - Property Id: 285517 3bed, 1.5 bath, multilevel attached townhouse in Taunton including separate basement with laundry hookups.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Brockton Heights
1 Unit Available
685 Oak St.
685 Oak Street, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
856 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Green Street
226 Green Street, Brockton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Please give me a call for any information about the house ??. Feel free to call me at 7748265033. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brockton-ma?lid=13183124 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677770)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
North Abington
1 Unit Available
33 Randolph Street - 2
33 Randolph Street, Abington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
1 st floor

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
16 Union Street
16 Union Street, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Union Street in Taunton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
34 Hayden
34 Hayden Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Great opportunity to rent this updated sunny 2 bedroom unit directly across from Whitman Park! 2 off street parking spaces in driveway, large backyard space, all new replacement windows & flooring within walking distance to the MBTA!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Montello
1 Unit Available
24 Banks St
24 Banks Street, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
867 sqft
Condition: Like Brand New; Renovated Monthly Rent: $1,600 (Gas & Electric Not Included) Availability - Available Today Deposits - First Month's Rent/ $1,600 - Security Deposit/ $1,600 - Brokers Fee/ $800 - Background Check & Credit Report Fee/

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12 Union St 2nd Floor
12 Union Street, Bristol County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
910 sqft
Appartment for rent in N Easton, Ma - Property Id: 262900 Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment. Large 20x17 great room leads out to private 17x8 deck. Kitchen has new cabinets and appliances including dish washer.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5 Twin Ponds Drive - 1
5 Twin Ponds Dr, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Twin Ponds Condos situated on peaceful 9 acre wooded lot. New Construction Luxury 2 Bedroom Townhouse style unit featuring open floor plan with hardwood floors and great natural light.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
1 Unit Available
186 Main
186 Main Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Newly renovated duplex downtown Easton. This spacious unit features: 2 bedrooms, an office/den and 1.5 bathrooms. 1100 square feet, two floors of living space and basement for storage. Eat-in kitchen features new cabinets and appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Montello
1 Unit Available
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
West Abington
1 Unit Available
720 Brockton Ave Unit R
720 Brockton Avenue, Abington, MA
Studio
$2,400
1800 sqft
Retail or office Space. Utilities included except phone and cable. Store Front Commercial Space

Median Rent in Bridgewater

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bridgewater is $1,312, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,613.
Studio
$1,157
1 Bed
$1,312
2 Beds
$1,613
3+ Beds
$2,036
City GuideBridgewater
Legend has it that Bridgewater is ground zero to the Bridgewater Triangle (insert Twilight Zone music here). Folks claim that 200 square miles of southeastern Massachusetts possesses Bermuda Triangle-esque oddities, such as UFO and Bigfoot sightings, monster snakes, and poltergeists. Read on to learn more about this university town -- if you dare!

At last count, the U.S. Census concluded that 7,841 individuals call Bridgewater home. Geographically, Bridgewater is quite large, with an area of about 28 miles. That means that residents have plenty of room to breathe and wide open spaces to enjoy. It's a far cry from the city's neighbor 25 miles to the south, Boston. It's no wonder that so many Bridgewater residents are big-city escapees who gladly brave the commute to Beantown each day in return for a more tranquil quality of life.

Moving to Bridgewater

Whether you're in the market for a house rental, a month-to-month rental or something in between, you'll find plenty of options in Bridgewater, making it easier to find places for rent in Bridgewater than in other similar cities.

Be Prepared

While single-family homes and one- or two-bedroom apartments are abundant, there is a limited stock of other options. Sure, there are studio apartments for rent in Bridgewater, but there are also a lot of people who want them. So, when you find a studio apartment for rent, and you simply must have it, be prepared to pony up some money right away.

Paperwork? What Paperwork?

Fair question. Besides the obvious stack of Benjamin Franklins you'll need, you will have to fill out a standard rental agreement. Each landlord or leasing agency has its own set of requirements, but you may or may not be asked to provide proof of employment and a clean criminal background check. Sometimes a landlord may even request to screen your dog or cat before giving a thumbs-up. Fortunately, Bridgewater has a large number of pet-friendly apartments to accommodate man's best friend or finicky feline. Do yourself a favor and show up to your apartment, condo, or house viewing appointment with your "I"s dotted and "T"s crossed, so you don't miss out on your dream home.

Bridgewater Neighborhoods

Here are some of the types of neighborhoods you'll find in Bridgewater.

Paper Mill Village. This newer development in Bridgewater is a fine collection of newer detached homes as well as townhomes, condos, and apartment communities. If you want to have (and know) your neighbors, this is a great place to look. It's convenient to a Tedeschi's (a popular local grocery store) and Green Mountain Coffee (inside the Tedeschi's).

Grange Park. This very upscale area is primarily home to larger detached single-family homes. If you are looking for luxury, you will find it here! It's even in the delivery zone for the Chatta Box (yes this is a high-end delivery-sushi kind of neighborhood). Something Sweeter doesn't delivery, but don't be surprised to run into your neighbors picking up party platters of desserts at this amazing local bakery.

Town Village. This area comprises mostly new constructions, and is a popular site for townhomes that are close the city center. There are several nice apartment complexes in the vicinity. Living here, your takeout options include My Sister and I Restaurant and its yummy down-home comfort fare. No, it's not health food. But it is a short jaunt (or jog) to Maha Yoga Center & Center for Stress Management where you can work off your buttermilk flapjack stack with a few downward dogs.

Living in Bridgewater

Aa river runs through Bridgewater! Specifically, the beautiful Taunton River. The things that you think of when you hear "river" (boating, fishing, swimming, nature hikes, bird watching) are all fair game on this particular river. Bridgewater also boasts a lake (Lake Nippenicket), two forests, and a swamp (gator-wrestling anyone?)

Rounding out your options for fun are the city's myriad bars, restaurants, and hangouts. Head to Barrett's Ale House to watch a game on TV or snuggle near the outside fireplace. In the mood for a pie of the pizza variety? J S Flying Pizza is a Bridgetown legend. Maybe you want to chill with a steaming cup of Joe. There's no better place to meet friends and caffeinate than The Better Bean Coffee Company.

Bridgetown bridges the ideal gap between big city and small town living. You'll love it here!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bridgewater?
In Bridgewater, the median rent is $1,157 for a studio, $1,312 for a 1-bedroom, $1,613 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,036 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bridgewater, check out our monthly Bridgewater Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bridgewater?
Some of the colleges located in the Bridgewater area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bridgewater?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bridgewater from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Providence.

Similar Pages

Bridgewater 2 BedroomsBridgewater Apartments with Parking
Bridgewater Pet Friendly Places