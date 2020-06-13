23 Apartments for rent in Bridgewater, MA

Moving to Bridgewater

Whether you're in the market for a house rental, a month-to-month rental or something in between, you'll find plenty of options in Bridgewater, making it easier to find places for rent in Bridgewater than in other similar cities.

Be Prepared

While single-family homes and one- or two-bedroom apartments are abundant, there is a limited stock of other options. Sure, there are studio apartments for rent in Bridgewater, but there are also a lot of people who want them. So, when you find a studio apartment for rent, and you simply must have it, be prepared to pony up some money right away.

Paperwork? What Paperwork?

Fair question. Besides the obvious stack of Benjamin Franklins you'll need, you will have to fill out a standard rental agreement. Each landlord or leasing agency has its own set of requirements, but you may or may not be asked to provide proof of employment and a clean criminal background check. Sometimes a landlord may even request to screen your dog or cat before giving a thumbs-up. Fortunately, Bridgewater has a large number of pet-friendly apartments to accommodate man's best friend or finicky feline. Do yourself a favor and show up to your apartment, condo, or house viewing appointment with your "I"s dotted and "T"s crossed, so you don't miss out on your dream home.