187 Brookline St

Amenities
Located in the Cambridgeport area of Cambridge. Under 8 minute walk to Central Square T station on the Red Line. This is a 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in a Three-Family. Bust out your bugle because this apartment is deleaded! Nothing feels better than Hardwood flooring under foot. Fortunately for you this unit has storage. This unit has a Galley Kitchen with the following amenities: dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, and a gas stove. Coin operated laundry is on site. After receiving a permit, you can park on the street in this neighborhood. Cats are negotiable. (Reference #123034)