Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

187 Brookline St

187 Brookline Street · (617) 401-9292
Location

187 Brookline Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Located in the Cambridgeport area of Cambridge. Under 8 minute walk to Central Square T station on the Red Line. This is a 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in a Three-Family. Bust out your bugle because this apartment is deleaded! Nothing feels better than Hardwood flooring under foot. Fortunately for you this unit has storage. This unit has a Galley Kitchen with the following amenities: dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, and a gas stove. Coin operated laundry is on site. After receiving a permit, you can park on the street in this neighborhood. Cats are negotiable. (Reference #123034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Brookline St have any available units?
187 Brookline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 187 Brookline St have?
Some of 187 Brookline St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Brookline St currently offering any rent specials?
187 Brookline St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Brookline St pet-friendly?
Yes, 187 Brookline St is pet friendly.
Does 187 Brookline St offer parking?
No, 187 Brookline St does not offer parking.
Does 187 Brookline St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Brookline St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Brookline St have a pool?
No, 187 Brookline St does not have a pool.
Does 187 Brookline St have accessible units?
No, 187 Brookline St does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Brookline St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 187 Brookline St has units with dishwashers.
