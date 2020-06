Amenities

Charming Studio in a fantastic location! This rear Unit overlooking the courtyard has updated bathroom and kitchen, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and Foyer with coat closets. Other features are extra storage in the basement and coin-up laundry in the building. The rent includes HEAT and HOT WATER. Easy access to Harvard Sq, Red Line, MGH, Harvard yard, MIT, Central Sq, Library, shops and restaurants. No pets sorry!