168 Norfolk St
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

168 Norfolk St

168 Norfolk Street · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

168 Norfolk Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great eastern and frontal solar exposure with views of tree-filled Sennott Park with new Gardens Apartment is on the elevated first floor in a small brick apartment building on the corner of Broadway and Norfolk Street, one block east of Prospect Street midway between Kendall SQ, MIT &amp; Central Sq, walk, bus or bike to Harvard Sq or Kendall Square Longfellow Bridge to Boston. Walk to Central in 6 minutes. Heat &amp; hot water included. New laundry room with two coin op washers and dryers. Renovated kitchen and apartment is basically a super clean, modern renovation that preserves the old character and charm. Perfect location (Reference #142299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Norfolk St have any available units?
168 Norfolk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 Norfolk St have?
Some of 168 Norfolk St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Norfolk St currently offering any rent specials?
168 Norfolk St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Norfolk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 Norfolk St is pet friendly.
Does 168 Norfolk St offer parking?
No, 168 Norfolk St does not offer parking.
Does 168 Norfolk St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 Norfolk St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Norfolk St have a pool?
No, 168 Norfolk St does not have a pool.
Does 168 Norfolk St have accessible units?
No, 168 Norfolk St does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Norfolk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Norfolk St does not have units with dishwashers.
