168 Norfolk St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great eastern and frontal solar exposure with views of tree-filled Sennott Park with new Gardens Apartment is on the elevated first floor in a small brick apartment building on the corner of Broadway and Norfolk Street, one block east of Prospect Street midway between Kendall SQ, MIT & Central Sq, walk, bus or bike to Harvard Sq or Kendall Square Longfellow Bridge to Boston. Walk to Central in 6 minutes. Heat & hot water included. New laundry room with two coin op washers and dryers. Renovated kitchen and apartment is basically a super clean, modern renovation that preserves the old character and charm. Perfect location (Reference #142299)