Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This second floor unit offers tremendous space and utility as a three bedroom. There is a generous entry and hallway, a living room, formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen with a large pantry and three very nice size bedrooms. There are hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. There is also a very nice rear porch and one parking space in the driveway. 1st month rent and security deposit. There is also a one month rental fee. Please call the office for more information and to schedule an appointment.



Terms: One year lease