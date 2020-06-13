All apartments in Cambridge
136 Oxford St..
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

136 Oxford St.

136 Oxford Street · (978) 807-7931
Location

136 Oxford Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
Aggasiz - Harvard University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Condo Quality Newly Renovated 4 bed 2 bath featuring brand new gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, 2 brand new bathrooms, in-unit laundry, gleaming hardwood floors, central A/C. Only a few blocks from Porter Square, and minutes away from Harvard Square as well as Davis Square. 0.25 miles to the Porter Sq T (Red Line). Located close to Leslie University, Harvard Law School, Star Market, and many shops and restaurants. Available 9/1.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 136 Oxford St. have any available units?
136 Oxford St. has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 Oxford St. have?
Some of 136 Oxford St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Oxford St. currently offering any rent specials?
136 Oxford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Oxford St. pet-friendly?
No, 136 Oxford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 136 Oxford St. offer parking?
No, 136 Oxford St. does not offer parking.
Does 136 Oxford St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Oxford St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Oxford St. have a pool?
No, 136 Oxford St. does not have a pool.
Does 136 Oxford St. have accessible units?
No, 136 Oxford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Oxford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Oxford St. does not have units with dishwashers.

