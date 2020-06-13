136 Oxford St..

Amenities

Condo Quality Newly Renovated 4 bed 2 bath featuring brand new gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, 2 brand new bathrooms, in-unit laundry, gleaming hardwood floors, central A/C. Only a few blocks from Porter Square, and minutes away from Harvard Square as well as Davis Square. 0.25 miles to the Porter Sq T (Red Line). Located close to Leslie University, Harvard Law School, Star Market, and many shops and restaurants. Available 9/1.



Terms: One year lease