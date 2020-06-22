All apartments in Cambridge
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Aberdeen Way, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Aberdeen Way Apt #124, Cambridge, MA 02138 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Modern living at the Aberdeen Lofts! This rare opportunity to rent this urban chic privately owned condo. This 3 room loft style rental is located off historical Mt Auburn St, Cambridge. Rooms include modern kitchen, living room with cathedral ceilings, loft bedroom and 1 bath. Open concept living area with access to a private patio. Features include modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, modern bath, in-unit laundry, central a/c, professional managed property and 1 assigned parking space. Utilities not included; gas heat. Convenient location to Cambridge/Boston, Harvard Square, Fresh Pond, Auburn St, close to public transportation, restaurants and shops. A commuters dream with access to Rt. 20, Rt. 16, Rt. 2, Storrow/Memorial Drive and Mass Pike to Rt. 128. Pet friendly-cats or dogs under 65 bls (limit 2 pets) . No Smoking. Available 07/01/2020. Lease Payments First Month and Security Deposit. [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3580901 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Aberdeen Way have any available units?
1 Aberdeen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Aberdeen Way have?
Some of 1 Aberdeen Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Aberdeen Way currently offering any rent specials?
1 Aberdeen Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Aberdeen Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Aberdeen Way is pet friendly.
Does 1 Aberdeen Way offer parking?
Yes, 1 Aberdeen Way does offer parking.
Does 1 Aberdeen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Aberdeen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Aberdeen Way have a pool?
No, 1 Aberdeen Way does not have a pool.
Does 1 Aberdeen Way have accessible units?
No, 1 Aberdeen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Aberdeen Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Aberdeen Way does not have units with dishwashers.
