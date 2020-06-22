Amenities

1 Aberdeen Way Apt #124, Cambridge, MA 02138 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Modern living at the Aberdeen Lofts! This rare opportunity to rent this urban chic privately owned condo. This 3 room loft style rental is located off historical Mt Auburn St, Cambridge. Rooms include modern kitchen, living room with cathedral ceilings, loft bedroom and 1 bath. Open concept living area with access to a private patio. Features include modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, modern bath, in-unit laundry, central a/c, professional managed property and 1 assigned parking space. Utilities not included; gas heat. Convenient location to Cambridge/Boston, Harvard Square, Fresh Pond, Auburn St, close to public transportation, restaurants and shops. A commuters dream with access to Rt. 20, Rt. 16, Rt. 2, Storrow/Memorial Drive and Mass Pike to Rt. 128. Pet friendly-cats or dogs under 65 bls (limit 2 pets) . No Smoking. Available 07/01/2020. Lease Payments First Month and Security Deposit. [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3580901 ]