Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Coolidge Corner 2 bed 2 bath with original details but renovated throughout. Kitchen was renovated in 2015 - stainless high end appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. True living and dining room with built in and original woodwork. Hardwood throughout. Master bedroom with extra office nook and private bathroom. Balcony off dining room. Second, spacious bedroom with good closet space. Hall bathroom has a tub. Ceiling fan in dining room and master bedroom. Central AC and heat! Free, new laundry machines in basement. Plenty of basement storage. HUGE shared yard in the back. Pets are negotiable.