97 Kneeland St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym parking bike storage yoga

Large studio apartment steps to Tufts ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270169



Spacious and open luxury studio apartment steps to Tufts Medical, South Station, Red + Orange Line T, and tons of restaurants, bars, and entertainment in Downtown Boston. Easy access to I-93 + I-90.



NO FEE! Contact Dave from Hartley Realty Group to schedule a showing.



Apartment features hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel, three closets, in-unit washer/dryer, and expansive windows.



Building amenities include concierge, a fitness center with yoga room, outdoor terrace, on-site coffee shop, resident clubroom, conference room, underground parking ($385/month), pet spa, and bike storage.



*Pricing and availability are subject to change

**Apartment will be delivered vacant. Furniture is not included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270169

Property Id 270169



(RLNE5776460)