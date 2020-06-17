All apartments in Boston
97 Kneeland St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

97 Kneeland St

97 Kneeland St · (774) 571-8432
Location

97 Kneeland St, Boston, MA 02111
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2632 · Avail. now

$2,632

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
bike storage
yoga
Large studio apartment steps to Tufts ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270169

Spacious and open luxury studio apartment steps to Tufts Medical, South Station, Red + Orange Line T, and tons of restaurants, bars, and entertainment in Downtown Boston. Easy access to I-93 + I-90.

NO FEE! Contact Dave from Hartley Realty Group to schedule a showing.

Apartment features hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel, three closets, in-unit washer/dryer, and expansive windows.

Building amenities include concierge, a fitness center with yoga room, outdoor terrace, on-site coffee shop, resident clubroom, conference room, underground parking ($385/month), pet spa, and bike storage.

*Pricing and availability are subject to change
**Apartment will be delivered vacant. Furniture is not included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270169
Property Id 270169

(RLNE5776460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Kneeland St have any available units?
97 Kneeland St has a unit available for $2,632 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 Kneeland St have?
Some of 97 Kneeland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Kneeland St currently offering any rent specials?
97 Kneeland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Kneeland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 Kneeland St is pet friendly.
Does 97 Kneeland St offer parking?
Yes, 97 Kneeland St does offer parking.
Does 97 Kneeland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 Kneeland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Kneeland St have a pool?
No, 97 Kneeland St does not have a pool.
Does 97 Kneeland St have accessible units?
No, 97 Kneeland St does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Kneeland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Kneeland St has units with dishwashers.
