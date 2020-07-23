/
milford
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM
44 Apartments for rent in Milford, MA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Shadow brook Lane 31
16 Shadowbrook Ln, Milford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
16-31 Shadowbrook Lane - Property Id: 315781 Updated 1 bedroom Condo with Heat included. Located in the desirable Shadowbrook Condominiums. This 2nd-floor unit offers easy living and is freshly painted and updated. Enjoy the views from the terrace.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Purchase St 1
10 Purchase Street, Milford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Purchase Street 2bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316173 Lovely Maintained 1st-floor apartment unit has much to offer! Nice location to all major routes great for commuting 16,109,495 & shopping. Heat Included in rent.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Rolling Green Dr.
1 Rolling Green Drive, Milford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Shadowbrook Ln.
10 Shadowbrook Lane, Milford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom with one and one half bath WITH heat and hot water included!! Great corner unit.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Farmer Cir
1 Farmer Circle, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2268 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial is located on a quiet street. The kitchen has ample cabinets, a center island, room for a dinning area as well. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and access to the deck.
Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
14 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,709
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Nazneen Circle
25 Nazneen Circle, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2240 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in Hopkinton with a big backyard and semi-finished basement.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellingham Town Center
131 Bellwood Circle
131 Bellwood Circle, Bellingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
2190 sqft
Available for occupancy September 1. Stunning townhouse located in desirable Bellwood Circle, convenient access to rtes 140/126/495, Forge Park rail, restaurants, stores, a park & more.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Kathryn Ln
15 Kathryn Lane, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
700 sqft
Second floor unit ready for immediate occupancy. Neutral décor throughout, and hardwoods in generous size living room. Eat-in kitchen with access to large back yard. Full bath with tub and shower. Sorry, but strictly NO PETS allowed.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Bancroft Cmn
20 Bancroft Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1645 sqft
Large, spacious townhouse in condo community available immediately! Great location, quiet area abuts State Forest, fenced in front yard, multiple decks, skylights to see the stars.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
9-B Mayberry Dr
9 B Street, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
826 sqft
Bright, clean move in ready two bedroom condo available August 1st. Spacious Living room with hardwood floors, access to covered patio, paddle fan and cable connection. Plenty of storage in each bedroom. Full updated bathroom with tile flooring.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
89 Main Street
89 Main Street, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
**NEW PRICE** Here's your chance to rent in the highly sought after downtown area of Hopkinton! This 2BR apartment has a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and plenty of space for your goodies with all those
Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
6 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1435 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1477 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
3 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
36 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
30 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Last updated July 23 at 06:02 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
41 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
34 Units Available
Downtown Framingham
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,648
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Milford, the median rent is $986 for a studio, $1,114 for a 1-bedroom, $1,420 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,797 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Milford, check out our monthly Milford Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Milford area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Becker College, and Hult International Business School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
