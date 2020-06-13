/
boxborough
Last updated June 13 2020
45 Apartments for rent in Boxborough, MA📍
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
14 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1468 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Results within 5 miles of Boxborough
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Maynard, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
822 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
55 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,824
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,437
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 North Shore Drive
150 North Shore Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Waterfront Stow, MA - Property Id: 56445 Waterfront 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Fireplace $1750 monthly. Heat, hot water and electric included Available May 1 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 N Shore Dr B
150 N Shore Dr, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Lakefront Property - Stow MA - Property Id: 297168 Beautiful property with lake view and all amenities. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, fireplace, off-street parking, all utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Great Road, Apt C7
209 Great Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
656 sqft
Top Floor Condo Now Available - Move right into this beautiful, tastefully updated top-floor condo with a view of the woods and flowering trees at the highly sought-after Pine Hill Condominiums, a small, beautifully landscaped, well-maintained
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Maynard
1 Unit Available
2 Sudbury Ct Apt 6
2 Sudbury Ct, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Large Three bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the River. Located right in Downtown Maynard. Off Street parking, w/d hookups in the unit, Gas Heating.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Maynard
1 Unit Available
165 Main St Apt 5
165 Main St, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Top floor corner unit with large rooms and open layout. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit, off st parking. Clean quite building located in the center of Downtown Maynard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9 Oak Ridge Dr
9 Oakridge Drive, Maynard, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1930 sqft
Available June 1st, don't miss this fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Oak Ridge Condominiums! This spacious home boasts 4 full levels of living space and an open-concept main floor.
Results within 10 miles of Boxborough
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
67 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
15 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,375
1690 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,892
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
Park Washington
15 Units Available
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Tower Hill
6 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Marlborough
10 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1271 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
The average rent price for Boxborough rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,210.
Some of the colleges located in the Boxborough area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music.
