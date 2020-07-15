/
/
/
Salem State University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:16 AM
15 Apartments For Rent Near Salem State University
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
13 Units Available
South Salem
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Salem
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
5 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
North Salem
70-92 Boston St - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salem
10 Norman Street Unit #306
10 Norman St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
10 Norman Street Unit #306 Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom Condo Available in the heart of Downtown Salem - Walk to Everything, heat and hot water included - Use an elevator to get to your spacious 3rd floor corner unit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Salem Neck
48 St. Peter St
48 Saint Peter St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1013 sqft
Renovated building in 2018 next to the historic Old Salem Jail. The building is comprised of 14 luxury apartments. All units include A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Elevator in building.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North Salem
100 Tremont
100 Tremont St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
* EMAIL LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* AVAIL 9/1 - LOCATION & VALUE: This updated 2 bed, 1 bath checks all the boxes! Located on the 2nd floor of a two unit building, this apartment features a modern kitchen with center island.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Salem Neck
19 Mall
19 Mall Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
*PLEASE EMAIL ALL SHOWING REQUESTS TO LISTING AGENT* AVAILABLE NOW - 1 bedroom condo apartment located in DOWNTOWN SALEM. This cozy unit is ideal for one person or a couple. Washer & Dryer is located IN-UNIT.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salem
15 Lynde St
15 Lynde Street, Salem, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* - AVAILABLE NOW - LOCATION & VALUE - Third floor condo apartment in Downtown Salem This spacious apartment features hardwood floors, tall ceilings and period detail throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South Salem
8 Hancock St
8 Hancock Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. Bright and spacious second floor unit, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Salem
12 Holly Street
12 Holly Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apartment for rent in Salem Massachusetts for $1600 a month first last and security deposit are required to move in .
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salem
76 Lafayette St.
76 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1026 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
183 Washington St
183 Washington Street, Marblehead, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1700 sqft
Antique Lovers Delight. First floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath with in unit laundry, and period details. Located in the heart of Old Town, directly across from Abbot Hall. This home is perfect for those who want to be in the center of it all.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salem
282 Derby St.
282 Derby Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAMelrose, MADanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MA