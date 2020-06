Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

91 Waverly is a beautiful and expansive apartment that was gut renovated a few years ago. The unit gets lots of natural light and has very spacious bedrooms and a large eat in kitchen. The apartment has central air conditioning. Coin op laundry in the building only shared with 1 other apartment. 2 parking spots included that are plowed in winter months.(Rent is $2350 if you only need one spot) Available for 8/15. Current tenants are moving 8/1 and the apartment will be professionally cleaned, painted, and all floors sanded and refinished. I HAVE A VIDEO WALK THROUGH THAT I AM HAPPY TO SHARE UPON REQUEST. Thank you! Brian



Terms: One year lease