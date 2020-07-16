9 Fan Pier Blvd # 10

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym parking garage

This is a great luxury 1 bedroom apartment in Boston's Seaport District! The unit is equipped with laundry in unit, a fully equipped kitchen, large windows, and central heat & A/C. As a resident you'll also have access to a 24 hour fitness center, outdoor terrace, and many other social areas. Just keep in mind that things rent fast so don't wait to inquire for more information!



MBTA Access:

- Silver Line: Courthouse Station

- Red Line: South Station

- Commuter Rail: South Station



*Price may reflect the annual net effective rent with any rent concessions being offered.

*Prices, specials, and availability subject to change.

*Photos may be of a model or vacant unit not reflecting exact available.



