Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

878 Huntington Avenue Apt #3, Boston, MA 02120 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Large 4 bedroom apartment available for lease on Huntington Ave in Mission Hill. Unit features wood floors, newly renovated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and disposal. Laundry in unit. Transportation Bus: 14, Heath St @ S Huntington Ave (0.26 mi) Bus: 60, Brookline Ave opp Aspinwall Ave (0.17 mi) Bus: 39, S Huntington Ave @ Huntington Ave (0.06 mi) Tram: E, Riverway (0.05 mi) Bus: 66, Huntington Ave @ S Huntington Ave (0.07 mi) Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, Brookline Ave @ Pearl St (0.15 mi) Tram: D, Brookline Village (0.27 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Harvard St (0.40 mi) Bus: 47, Longwood Ave @ Blackfan St (0.47 mi) If this is what you're looking for please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3590125 ]