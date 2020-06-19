All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

878 Huntington Avenue

878 Huntington Avenue · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

878 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

878 Huntington Avenue Apt #3, Boston, MA 02120 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Large 4 bedroom apartment available for lease on Huntington Ave in Mission Hill. Unit features wood floors, newly renovated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and disposal. Laundry in unit. Transportation Bus: 14, Heath St @ S Huntington Ave (0.26 mi) Bus: 60, Brookline Ave opp Aspinwall Ave (0.17 mi) Bus: 39, S Huntington Ave @ Huntington Ave (0.06 mi) Tram: E, Riverway (0.05 mi) Bus: 66, Huntington Ave @ S Huntington Ave (0.07 mi) Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, Brookline Ave @ Pearl St (0.15 mi) Tram: D, Brookline Village (0.27 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Harvard St (0.40 mi) Bus: 47, Longwood Ave @ Blackfan St (0.47 mi) If this is what you're looking for please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3590125 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 878 Huntington Avenue have any available units?
878 Huntington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 878 Huntington Avenue have?
Some of 878 Huntington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 878 Huntington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
878 Huntington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 878 Huntington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 878 Huntington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 878 Huntington Avenue offer parking?
No, 878 Huntington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 878 Huntington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 878 Huntington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 878 Huntington Avenue have a pool?
No, 878 Huntington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 878 Huntington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 878 Huntington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 878 Huntington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 878 Huntington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
