8 Draper St.

This Central Air, Condo-Quality 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Dorchester's Fields Corner Neighborhood Features a Pristine, Granite/Hardwood Floor Kitchen with Brand-New Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Refrigerator, Plus a Breakfast Bar, Skylight, and Copious Cabinets with Slow-Close Drawers. An Open Concept Living Room Offers Ensuite Laundry and Leads to a Spacious Rear Porch Which Overlooks Natural Surroundings and a Shared Back Yard. Freshly-Painted Interiors Include Recessed Lighting, Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout, Two Larger Bedrooms with Good Closets, and a Modern Stone-Countered Full Bathroom with Ceramic-Tile Flooring. Just Blocks From Fields Corner Station with Redline and Bus, and Just Minutes From Local Shops and Trendy Local Area Spots Like the Blarney Stone, Coco Leaf, and the Homestead Cafe. Good Credit and References Required. Pets Negotiable. Seeking Quality Tenants/Family with Good Credit and References to Call this Home.



Terms: One year lease