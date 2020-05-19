All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

8 Draper St.

8 Draper Street · (617) 778-4868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Draper Street, Boston, MA 02122
Meeting House Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Central Air, Condo-Quality 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Dorchester's Fields Corner Neighborhood Features a Pristine, Granite/Hardwood Floor Kitchen with Brand-New Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Refrigerator, Plus a Breakfast Bar, Skylight, and Copious Cabinets with Slow-Close Drawers. An Open Concept Living Room Offers Ensuite Laundry and Leads to a Spacious Rear Porch Which Overlooks Natural Surroundings and a Shared Back Yard. Freshly-Painted Interiors Include Recessed Lighting, Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout, Two Larger Bedrooms with Good Closets, and a Modern Stone-Countered Full Bathroom with Ceramic-Tile Flooring. Just Blocks From Fields Corner Station with Redline and Bus, and Just Minutes From Local Shops and Trendy Local Area Spots Like the Blarney Stone, Coco Leaf, and the Homestead Cafe. Good Credit and References Required. Pets Negotiable. Seeking Quality Tenants/Family with Good Credit and References to Call this Home.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Draper St. have any available units?
8 Draper St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Draper St. have?
Some of 8 Draper St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Draper St. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Draper St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Draper St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Draper St. is pet friendly.
Does 8 Draper St. offer parking?
No, 8 Draper St. does not offer parking.
Does 8 Draper St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Draper St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Draper St. have a pool?
No, 8 Draper St. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Draper St. have accessible units?
No, 8 Draper St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Draper St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Draper St. has units with dishwashers.
