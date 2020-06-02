73 Columbus

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly renovated large 2 bedroom apartment available on Columbus Ave - located steps away from Northeastern University. This unit is very large and historically has been rented to a group of 3 people with 2 sharing the huge back bedroom. Newly renovated kitchen features custom hardwood cabinets granite counters stainless steel appliances dishwasher and disposal. Unit floor features a custom wood-finished tile. Newly renovated bathroom. Great Location.