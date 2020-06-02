Newly renovated large 2 bedroom apartment available on Columbus Ave - located steps away from Northeastern University. This unit is very large and historically has been rented to a group of 3 people with 2 sharing the huge back bedroom. Newly renovated kitchen features custom hardwood cabinets granite counters stainless steel appliances dishwasher and disposal. Unit floor features a custom wood-finished tile. Newly renovated bathroom. Great Location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 73 Columbus have any available units?
73 Columbus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Columbus have?
Some of 73 Columbus's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Columbus currently offering any rent specials?
73 Columbus isn't currently offering any rent specials.