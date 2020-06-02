All apartments in Boston
73 Columbus

73 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

73 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated large 2 bedroom apartment available on Columbus Ave - located steps away from Northeastern University. This unit is very large and historically has been rented to a group of 3 people with 2 sharing the huge back bedroom. Newly renovated kitchen features custom hardwood cabinets granite counters stainless steel appliances dishwasher and disposal. Unit floor features a custom wood-finished tile. Newly renovated bathroom. Great Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Columbus have any available units?
73 Columbus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Columbus have?
Some of 73 Columbus's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Columbus currently offering any rent specials?
73 Columbus isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Columbus pet-friendly?
No, 73 Columbus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 73 Columbus offer parking?
No, 73 Columbus does not offer parking.
Does 73 Columbus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Columbus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Columbus have a pool?
No, 73 Columbus does not have a pool.
Does 73 Columbus have accessible units?
No, 73 Columbus does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Columbus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Columbus has units with dishwashers.
