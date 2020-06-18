All apartments in Boston
701 Massachusetts Ave.
701 Massachusetts Ave.

701 Massachusetts Avenue · (518) 423-0309
Location

701 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming and spacious true one bedroom South End home is brimming with character. Just one flight up from the parlor level building entry, this good sized one bedroom features 10' ceilings, an original marble mantle, and hardwood floors. The bedroom has a double closet, a large window, and plenty of room for a queen sized bed with side tables and dressers. The renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and excellent cabinet space. The full bathroom has a bathtub. Common laundry. Close to the Orange Line T, bus lines, and I-93. Enjoy all that the South End has to offer -- excellent restaurants, special boutiques, beautiful parks, and more.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
701 Massachusetts Ave. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 701 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
701 Massachusetts Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 701 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 701 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 701 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 701 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 701 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 701 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 701 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
