701 Massachusetts Ave.

Charming and spacious true one bedroom South End home is brimming with character. Just one flight up from the parlor level building entry, this good sized one bedroom features 10' ceilings, an original marble mantle, and hardwood floors. The bedroom has a double closet, a large window, and plenty of room for a queen sized bed with side tables and dressers. The renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and excellent cabinet space. The full bathroom has a bathtub. Common laundry. Close to the Orange Line T, bus lines, and I-93. Enjoy all that the South End has to offer -- excellent restaurants, special boutiques, beautiful parks, and more.



Terms: One year lease