678-680 Bennington St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This is a modern updated 2 level 5 bedroom 1.5 bath rental in East Boston (no resident parking sticker required on this street.) This unit has gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops, updated bathrooms, and an enclosed front porch with plenty of natural light. The property features a shared front porch, off-street parking, free laundry in the basement, and an efficient gas heating system. This apartment is both the 2nd and 3rd floor of the property. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND LIVING SPACE OFF-STREET PARKING 0.6 miles from Orient Heights Blue line T stop. 0.6 miles from Wood Island Blue line T stop.