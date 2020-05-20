All apartments in Boston
678-680 Bennington St.

678 Bennington St · (617) 500-1282
Location

678 Bennington St, Boston, MA 02128
Harbor View - Orient Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This is a modern updated 2 level 5 bedroom 1.5 bath rental in East Boston (no resident parking sticker required on this street.) This unit has gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops, updated bathrooms, and an enclosed front porch with plenty of natural light. The property features a shared front porch, off-street parking, free laundry in the basement, and an efficient gas heating system. This apartment is both the 2nd and 3rd floor of the property. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND LIVING SPACE OFF-STREET PARKING 0.6 miles from Orient Heights Blue line T stop. 0.6 miles from Wood Island Blue line T stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678-680 Bennington St. have any available units?
678-680 Bennington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 678-680 Bennington St. have?
Some of 678-680 Bennington St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 678-680 Bennington St. currently offering any rent specials?
678-680 Bennington St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678-680 Bennington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 678-680 Bennington St. is pet friendly.
Does 678-680 Bennington St. offer parking?
Yes, 678-680 Bennington St. offers parking.
Does 678-680 Bennington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 678-680 Bennington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 678-680 Bennington St. have a pool?
No, 678-680 Bennington St. does not have a pool.
Does 678-680 Bennington St. have accessible units?
No, 678-680 Bennington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 678-680 Bennington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 678-680 Bennington St. has units with dishwashers.
