Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi family house in historic Fort Hill area in Roxbury. Features include kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors. Just minutes walk to the orange line and close to several buses. Coin op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval... Security Deposit Negotiable.



(RLNE5817593)