Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

59 Strathmore Rd.

59 Strathmore Road · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Live in this high end luxury 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Cleveland circle, Brighton. Closet to Boston College, Chestnut Hill, and right by Brookline and the Green Line train quick access to all three trains (C) (D) (B). New kitchen with modern appliances. Two modern bathrooms. Open living room and kitchen. Central heat and A/C. Private laundry. Awesome living space for a great value! Available September 1st. Live in this high end luxury 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Cleveland circle, Brighton. Closet to Boston College, Chestnut Hill, and right by Brookline and the Green Line train quick access to all three trains (C) (D) (B). New kitchen with modern appliances. Two modern bathrooms. Open living room and kitchen. Central heat and A/C. Private laundry. Awesome living space for a great value! Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Strathmore Rd. have any available units?
59 Strathmore Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Strathmore Rd. have?
Some of 59 Strathmore Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Strathmore Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
59 Strathmore Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Strathmore Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Strathmore Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 59 Strathmore Rd. offer parking?
No, 59 Strathmore Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 59 Strathmore Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Strathmore Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Strathmore Rd. have a pool?
No, 59 Strathmore Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 59 Strathmore Rd. have accessible units?
No, 59 Strathmore Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Strathmore Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Strathmore Rd. has units with dishwashers.
