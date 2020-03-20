59 Strathmore Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Live in this high end luxury 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Cleveland circle, Brighton. Closet to Boston College, Chestnut Hill, and right by Brookline and the Green Line train quick access to all three trains (C) (D) (B). New kitchen with modern appliances. Two modern bathrooms. Open living room and kitchen. Central heat and A/C. Private laundry. Awesome living space for a great value! Available September 1st.