52 Strathmore 35

Available 09/01/20



Brand new, totally gutted 2 bedroom in the heart of Cleveland Circle. Steps from Beacon Street/Reservoir, you will find yourself in the perfect hybrid of city

living and neighborhood vibe. This finished product features a gorgeous eat in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinetry, and spacious fridge

with ice maker. Living room is spacious and features half wall pass through from the kitchen to keep the chefs connected. Bathroom shows off wonderfully

utilized storage options coupled with high end finishes. Beautiful hardwood flooring through common spaces and into the spacious bedrooms. There are

ample closets and updated recessed lighting throughout the unit. Condo features an elevator, wide staircases for moving, laundry room and outdoor space behind the building. Green line access on both the B and C within 5 minutes, CVS, Starbucks, dining and more within a short walk, great proximity to Boston College as well!!

