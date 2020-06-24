All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
52 Strathmore 35
52 Strathmore 35

52 Strathmore Road · (617) 918-7419
Location

52 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 35 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Unit 35 Available 09/01/20 GUTTED 2B AVAIL 9/1!!! - Property Id: 282593

Brand new, totally gutted 2 bedroom in the heart of Cleveland Circle. Steps from Beacon Street/Reservoir, you will find yourself in the perfect hybrid of city
living and neighborhood vibe. This finished product features a gorgeous eat in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinetry, and spacious fridge
with ice maker. Living room is spacious and features half wall pass through from the kitchen to keep the chefs connected. Bathroom shows off wonderfully
utilized storage options coupled with high end finishes. Beautiful hardwood flooring through common spaces and into the spacious bedrooms. There are
ample closets and updated recessed lighting throughout the unit. Condo features an elevator, wide staircases for moving, laundry room and outdoor space behind the building. Green line access on both the B and C within 5 minutes, CVS, Starbucks, dining and more within a short walk, great proximity to Boston College as well!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/52-strathmore-boston-ma-unit-35/282593
Property Id 282593

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Strathmore 35 have any available units?
52 Strathmore 35 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Strathmore 35 have?
Some of 52 Strathmore 35's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Strathmore 35 currently offering any rent specials?
52 Strathmore 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Strathmore 35 pet-friendly?
No, 52 Strathmore 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 52 Strathmore 35 offer parking?
No, 52 Strathmore 35 does not offer parking.
Does 52 Strathmore 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Strathmore 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Strathmore 35 have a pool?
No, 52 Strathmore 35 does not have a pool.
Does 52 Strathmore 35 have accessible units?
No, 52 Strathmore 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Strathmore 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Strathmore 35 has units with dishwashers.
