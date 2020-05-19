All apartments in Boston
51 Hemenway Street - B1

51 Hemenway Street · (781) 269-2230
Location

51 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
AMAZING LOCATION!! Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, granite kitchen, Heat and hot water included. Wholefoods within walking distance. Laundry in-unit included. Unit is a good size basement unit. Walk to Berkelee School of music, Northeastern, Boston University, Mass Art. Restaurants ,Fenway Park. Can't beat the location! See for yourself. Attentive landlord and professional managed building.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Hemenway Street - B1 have any available units?
51 Hemenway Street - B1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Hemenway Street - B1 have?
Some of 51 Hemenway Street - B1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Hemenway Street - B1 currently offering any rent specials?
51 Hemenway Street - B1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Hemenway Street - B1 pet-friendly?
No, 51 Hemenway Street - B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 51 Hemenway Street - B1 offer parking?
No, 51 Hemenway Street - B1 does not offer parking.
Does 51 Hemenway Street - B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Hemenway Street - B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Hemenway Street - B1 have a pool?
No, 51 Hemenway Street - B1 does not have a pool.
Does 51 Hemenway Street - B1 have accessible units?
No, 51 Hemenway Street - B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Hemenway Street - B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Hemenway Street - B1 has units with dishwashers.
