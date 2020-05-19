51 Hemenway Street - B1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

AMAZING LOCATION!! Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, granite kitchen, Heat and hot water included. Wholefoods within walking distance. Laundry in-unit included. Unit is a good size basement unit. Walk to Berkelee School of music, Northeastern, Boston University, Mass Art. Restaurants ,Fenway Park. Can't beat the location! See for yourself. Attentive landlord and professional managed building.

AMAZING LOCATION!! Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, granite kitchen, Heat and hot water included. Wholefoods within walking distance. Laundry in-unit included. Unit is a good size basement unit. Walk to Berkelee School of music, Northeastern, Boston University, Mass Art. Restaurants ,Fenway Park. Can't beat the location! See for yourself. Attentive landlord and professional managed building.