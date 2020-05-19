51 Hemenway Street - B1

Amenities
AMAZING LOCATION!! Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, granite kitchen, Heat and hot water included. Wholefoods within walking distance. Laundry in-unit included. Unit is a good size basement unit. Walk to Berkelee School of music, Northeastern, Boston University, Mass Art. Restaurants ,Fenway Park. Can't beat the location! See for yourself. Attentive landlord and professional managed building.
