Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

490 Harrison Avenue

490 Harrison Avenue · (617) 394-8376
Location

490 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit Top Floor · Avail. now

$4,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
490 Harrison Avenue Apt #Top Floor, Boston, MA 02118 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Lynch, Berkshire Hathaway -Warren Residential, (617) 394-8376. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Gorgeous penthouse with private roof deck. Apartment has similar hardwood floors with a gorgeous stainless steel appliance package. Available as early as December 1st with no broker fee. Parking is available for an additional cost and laundry is in the unit. Contact me direct for a private showing. Easy to show. No dogs please. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582897 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Harrison Avenue have any available units?
490 Harrison Avenue has a unit available for $4,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 490 Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 490 Harrison Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
490 Harrison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 490 Harrison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 490 Harrison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 490 Harrison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 490 Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 Harrison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Harrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 490 Harrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 490 Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 490 Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 490 Harrison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
