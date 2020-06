Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon requestNewly renovated. Gut rehabbed 4 bedroom 2 full bath on the first floor in a multi-family house located in West Roxbury. Unit features a living room with a beautiful decorative fireplace .Modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.Hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. 1 off street parking might be available for an additional rent. Easy access to the public transportation