48 Beech Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located in Fort Hil/Roxbury. Right next to Highland Park. Literally less than 5 minute walk to the Jackson Square orange line train station. Walking distance to Roxbury Crossing orange line train station. Unit features a living room. Modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout.and a spacious private porch Coin-op laundry in the basement. Private porch. Shared backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the park restaurants stores shops and orange line train station.