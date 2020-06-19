All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

Location

48 Beech Glen Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located in Fort Hil/Roxbury. Right next to Highland Park. Literally less than 5 minute walk to the Jackson Square orange line train station. Walking distance to Roxbury Crossing orange line train station. Unit features a living room. Modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout.and a spacious private porch Coin-op laundry in the basement. Private porch. Shared backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the park restaurants stores shops and orange line train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Beech Glen have any available units?
48 Beech Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Beech Glen have?
Some of 48 Beech Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Beech Glen currently offering any rent specials?
48 Beech Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Beech Glen pet-friendly?
No, 48 Beech Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 48 Beech Glen offer parking?
No, 48 Beech Glen does not offer parking.
Does 48 Beech Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Beech Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Beech Glen have a pool?
No, 48 Beech Glen does not have a pool.
Does 48 Beech Glen have accessible units?
No, 48 Beech Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Beech Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Beech Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
