Boston, MA
45 Rutland Square
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

45 Rutland Square

45 Rutland Square · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Rutland Square, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous parlor level one bedroom on a quiet, tree lined South End square. Sunny, front facing living area offers hardwood flooring, high ceilings, crown molding, and original marble mantle. Enjoy your large rear facing bedroom with original mantle, huge walk in closet, and free laundry in the building. Premier location between Columbus and Tremont, steps to everything the South End has to offer. Heat, hot water, and electricity included in rent! Available 9/1. Flexible for sooner move in. Inquire for 3D virtul tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Rutland Square have any available units?
45 Rutland Square has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Rutland Square have?
Some of 45 Rutland Square's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Rutland Square currently offering any rent specials?
45 Rutland Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Rutland Square pet-friendly?
No, 45 Rutland Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 45 Rutland Square offer parking?
No, 45 Rutland Square does not offer parking.
Does 45 Rutland Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Rutland Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Rutland Square have a pool?
No, 45 Rutland Square does not have a pool.
Does 45 Rutland Square have accessible units?
No, 45 Rutland Square does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Rutland Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Rutland Square has units with dishwashers.
