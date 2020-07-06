45 Rutland Square

Amenities

Gorgeous parlor level one bedroom on a quiet, tree lined South End square. Sunny, front facing living area offers hardwood flooring, high ceilings, crown molding, and original marble mantle. Enjoy your large rear facing bedroom with original mantle, huge walk in closet, and free laundry in the building. Premier location between Columbus and Tremont, steps to everything the South End has to offer. Heat, hot water, and electricity included in rent! Available 9/1. Flexible for sooner move in. Inquire for 3D virtul tour!