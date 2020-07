Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

If your looking to find a place to call him, this is the one! Just renovated a year ago, this apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite/stainless steel, great closet space and functionality for 2016. The Landlord is awesome, he cares for the property and the well being of his tenants. You can find yourself living here for years. Dogs considered case-by-case with additional $75/mo



Terms: One year lease