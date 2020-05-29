412 Sumner

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Located directly across from Brophy Park, this 3 bedroom + office or nursery, 2 bath home is bathed in natural sunlight! The living room has floor to ceiling windows which provide a great view of the green space right out your front door. Arguably the best location in all of East Boston, Jeffries Point offers a yacht club, a sailing center, miles of walking/running trails, convenience to the financial district, one stop on the blue line to Aquarium. Come learn why all the top chefs are opening restaurants in Eastie and the joy that is Jeffries point neighborhood. Laundry in unit and extra storage in basement for your use!