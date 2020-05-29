All apartments in Boston
412 Sumner
412 Sumner

412 Sumner Street · (617) 542-0012
Location

412 Sumner Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located directly across from Brophy Park, this 3 bedroom + office or nursery, 2 bath home is bathed in natural sunlight! The living room has floor to ceiling windows which provide a great view of the green space right out your front door. Arguably the best location in all of East Boston, Jeffries Point offers a yacht club, a sailing center, miles of walking/running trails, convenience to the financial district, one stop on the blue line to Aquarium. Come learn why all the top chefs are opening restaurants in Eastie and the joy that is Jeffries point neighborhood. Laundry in unit and extra storage in basement for your use!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Sumner have any available units?
412 Sumner has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Sumner have?
Some of 412 Sumner's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Sumner currently offering any rent specials?
412 Sumner isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Sumner pet-friendly?
No, 412 Sumner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 412 Sumner offer parking?
No, 412 Sumner does not offer parking.
Does 412 Sumner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Sumner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Sumner have a pool?
No, 412 Sumner does not have a pool.
Does 412 Sumner have accessible units?
No, 412 Sumner does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Sumner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Sumner has units with dishwashers.
