Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

39 Charles St Apt 2

39 Charles Street · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
You will really enjoy the charm of Beacon Hill, cobblestones, shops, restaurants, and all but you will love how quiet it is. This 2 bedroom features hardwood floors. Heat and hot water is included. and pets are negotiable. Professionally managed building located in Beacon Hill. Close to all the shops on Cambridge Street and Charles Street, BSC, Whole Foods, State House, Back Bay, Faneuil Hall, Quincy Market, North End, Storrow Drive, Mass Pike, Suffolk University, Emerson. Virtual showings can be provided- call me today!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5692807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Charles St Apt 2 have any available units?
39 Charles St Apt 2 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Charles St Apt 2 have?
Some of 39 Charles St Apt 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Charles St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
39 Charles St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Charles St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Charles St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 39 Charles St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 39 Charles St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 39 Charles St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Charles St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Charles St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 39 Charles St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 39 Charles St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 39 Charles St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Charles St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Charles St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
