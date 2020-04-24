39 Charles St Apt 2

Amenities

You will really enjoy the charm of Beacon Hill, cobblestones, shops, restaurants, and all but you will love how quiet it is. This 2 bedroom features hardwood floors. Heat and hot water is included. and pets are negotiable. Professionally managed building located in Beacon Hill. Close to all the shops on Cambridge Street and Charles Street, BSC, Whole Foods, State House, Back Bay, Faneuil Hall, Quincy Market, North End, Storrow Drive, Mass Pike, Suffolk University, Emerson. Virtual showings can be provided- call me today!



