118 Apartments for rent in Cumberland Hill, RI📍
Tall tales aside, Cumberland, R.I., has earned its place in history as the home to the chain of convenience stores known as Cumberland Farms. The chain, found throughout New England, was started by local dairy farmers around 1939. Cumberland also has a Hollywood connection with actor Richard Jenkins ("Six Feet Under") living in Cumberland. The director brother duo, the Farrelly Brothers ("There's Something About Mary") also grew up in Cumberland.
Cumberland Hill is situated in the northwestern part of the town of Cumberland. Cumberland has a long history centered on farming and the Blackstone River. It sits just across the river from the city of Woonsocket, an important mill center during the New England textile days. During the American Revolution, the city was a major producer of cannon balls for the army. Today Cumberland thrives on local industry as well as the business centers in and around Providence, which is only 20 minutes down the road.
The town is considered suburban with some rural areas, and there is still some farming in town that gives the town a very balanced feel. There aren't any specific neighborhoods here, but that doesn't make Cumberland Hill any less of a great place to call home.
It may take a little time to find the right place in Cumberland Hills because the area is small. Allow at least two to three weeks for your rental housing search. Be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, and a security deposit. Private owners may not run a background or credit check, but complexes will likely require one or the other.
Because Cumberland Hills is small, there are no distinct neighborhoods. However, rest assured that you will still be able to find plenty of rental housing regardless.
The Cumberland Hill area is cut in half by Manville Road. If you are looking for an apartment or home for rent you will find many options along Mendon Road. Many of the apartment complexes are located just off Manville Road close to the Blackstone River. There are also some complexes at the other end of Manville Road, at Mendon Road. There are also many options for rental houses and apartments in homes in this very residential area. The closer you are to Woonsocket, the more potential there is for townhouses for rent and duplexes for rent.
Cumberland Hill is a vibrant community and draws people from around the area for its festivals. In August, there is Cumberland Fest featuring a road race, carnival, car show, fireworks and you name it. It has something for everyone! In June, the town hosts the popular Summer Solstice Festival at Diamond Hill Park. This Irish-themed event has several stages for live music, food and crafts.
If you want to go out to eat in Cumberland Hills, you have several good options. There is Everybody's Favorite Family Restaurant on Mendon Road that serves comfort food like mac and cheese. There is excellent local Chinese at the Fortune House, also on Mendon Road.
If you want a low-key night out and want to listen to some live music, there is J. Gray's Family Tavern. They serve pub food like chicken wings and chili.
The rural past of Cumberland can still be enjoyed at places like Phantom Farms. Homemade apple pie, pastry, local cheese and honey are a real treat, especially in fall. Cumberland Hills has everything over Napa, which you'll find if you visit the Diamond Hill Vineyards. With free tastings of its house pinot noir, this family business has really made a name for itself.