Apartment List
/
RI
/
cumberland hill
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:33 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Cumberland Hill, RI

📍
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Cumberland Hill
18 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Results within 1 mile of Cumberland Hill

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
76 Bouvier Avenue - 3
76 Bouvier Avenue, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Off street Sq Footage: 940 sqft Air Conditioning! Lease Duration: 1 Year Security Deposit: $1,200 Pets Policy: No Pets Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups in basement, Coin ops also available.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2 School Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom condominium located in desirable Highland Falls. Freshly painted throughout. New Carpeting and updated bath! Large windows with a view of the Blackstone River. Building sits alongside the bike path.
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland Hill

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Valley Falls
1 Unit Available
7 Church st
7 Church Street, Valley Falls, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Church st in Valley Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
62 Tucker Street
62 Tucker Street, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and thoroughly renovated three bedroom apartment in Saylesville. Featuring hardwood floors, new higher end kitchen, new bath, private porch, and much more.

1 of 55

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike, Providence County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3360 sqft
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike Lincoln RI 02865 Watch our video walkthrough here: https://www.youtube.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland Hill
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Downtown Providence
29 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,800
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
North Bellingham
10 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,677
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Wadsworth
30 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,539
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Downtown Franklin
7 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
$
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Barnes Street
78 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
June 2020: 4 BR Apt. in Eastside Near Brown U. - Property Id: 166126 Available June 1, 2020. Accepting Lease Now! Nice 4 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bath , spacious, bright, hardwood floor. Big kitchen and tiled bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
2 Barnes
2 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Brand new 4 bed 3 bath near Brown! Legacy Real Estate - Renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit featuring hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, marble baths, Central heating & central air. Big bedrooms with ample closets. Laundry in unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Governor St 3
120 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
ALL INCLUDED!!! EAST SIDE 2BED - Property Id: 262895 ALL INCLUDED!!! electricity gas verizon wifi. 1400$ east side prime location One block from ives street ,5 min walk for brown and wickenden street many store and coffee shop near by.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
20 Governor St
20 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
First Floor 3 Bedroom in Fox Point with Central AC - Property Id: 156709 We currently have a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment which comes furnished and we are leasing unitl June 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Benefit Street
12 Benefit Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright second floor apartment in historic building. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, master bedroom with en suite marble tiled bathroom w/ soaker tub, large deck with great city views, parking.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
City GuideCumberland Hill
Cumberland Hill, Rhode Island, has many stories to tell. One of the most amusing is about the day that two men from Boston came to fight a duel. The whole affair resulted in one injured knee before the combatants returned to the city. The offending bullet was found and carried to Cumberland Hill and preserved as a relic of the past and the days of chivalry.

Tall tales aside, Cumberland, R.I., has earned its place in history as the home to the chain of convenience stores known as Cumberland Farms. The chain, found throughout New England, was started by local dairy farmers around 1939. Cumberland also has a Hollywood connection with actor Richard Jenkins ("Six Feet Under") living in Cumberland. The director brother duo, the Farrelly Brothers ("There's Something About Mary") also grew up in Cumberland.

Cumberland Hill is situated in the northwestern part of the town of Cumberland. Cumberland has a long history centered on farming and the Blackstone River. It sits just across the river from the city of Woonsocket, an important mill center during the New England textile days. During the American Revolution, the city was a major producer of cannon balls for the army. Today Cumberland thrives on local industry as well as the business centers in and around Providence, which is only 20 minutes down the road.

What to Expect in Cumberland Hill

The town is considered suburban with some rural areas, and there is still some farming in town that gives the town a very balanced feel. There aren't any specific neighborhoods here, but that doesn't make Cumberland Hill any less of a great place to call home.

It may take a little time to find the right place in Cumberland Hills because the area is small. Allow at least two to three weeks for your rental housing search. Be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, and a security deposit. Private owners may not run a background or credit check, but complexes will likely require one or the other.

Renting in Cumberland Hill

Because Cumberland Hills is small, there are no distinct neighborhoods. However, rest assured that you will still be able to find plenty of rental housing regardless.

The Cumberland Hill area is cut in half by Manville Road. If you are looking for an apartment or home for rent you will find many options along Mendon Road. Many of the apartment complexes are located just off Manville Road close to the Blackstone River. There are also some complexes at the other end of Manville Road, at Mendon Road. There are also many options for rental houses and apartments in homes in this very residential area. The closer you are to Woonsocket, the more potential there is for townhouses for rent and duplexes for rent.

Living in Cumberland Hill

Cumberland Hill is a vibrant community and draws people from around the area for its festivals. In August, there is Cumberland Fest featuring a road race, carnival, car show, fireworks and you name it. It has something for everyone! In June, the town hosts the popular Summer Solstice Festival at Diamond Hill Park. This Irish-themed event has several stages for live music, food and crafts.

If you want to go out to eat in Cumberland Hills, you have several good options. There is Everybody's Favorite Family Restaurant on Mendon Road that serves comfort food like mac and cheese. There is excellent local Chinese at the Fortune House, also on Mendon Road.

If you want a low-key night out and want to listen to some live music, there is J. Gray's Family Tavern. They serve pub food like chicken wings and chili.

The rural past of Cumberland can still be enjoyed at places like Phantom Farms. Homemade apple pie, pastry, local cheese and honey are a real treat, especially in fall. Cumberland Hills has everything over Napa, which you'll find if you visit the Diamond Hill Vineyards. With free tastings of its house pinot noir, this family business has really made a name for itself.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cumberland Hill?
The average rent price for Cumberland Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cumberland Hill?
Some of the colleges located in the Cumberland Hill area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cumberland Hill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cumberland Hill from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

Similar Pages

Cumberland Hill 1 BedroomsCumberland Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cumberland Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCumberland Hill Apartments with Balcony
Cumberland Hill Apartments with Gym