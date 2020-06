Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom PH Located on Coveted K Street in South Boston. One Of The Most Desirable Blocks in All of South Boston. Less than 2 blocks to the beach and just steps to restaurants, shops etc. This Spacious and Sunny Top Floor Penthouse Unit Features a Granite/Stainless Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Kitchen Flows right into The Open Living/Dining Room with Large Bay Window which allows for Great Natural Light. Gorgeous Remodeled Marble Bath. Large Bedroom with Great Closet Space and Custom Built-In Drawers. Other Features Include Hardwood Floors Throughout, Free Private LAUNDRY and additional storage!



Terms: One year lease