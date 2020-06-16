All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
355 Market St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

355 Market St.

355 Market Street · (617) 500-1282
Location

355 Market Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
This is a wonderful place to call home. Excellent apartment with modern fixtures and a great layout. Big bedrooms. This second floor three bed-plus-office is located on the corner of Bennett and Market Streets. Features of this unit are hardwood floors, modern eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, living room, dining room, and enclosed porch. 2 PARKING SPACES OUTDOOR AREA WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUTER RAIL AND GREENLINE RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE, GYMS, SHOPPING AND MORE ALL AT YOUR FINGERTIPS! Laundry in Building A+ LOCATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Market St. have any available units?
355 Market St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Market St. have?
Some of 355 Market St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Market St. currently offering any rent specials?
355 Market St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Market St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Market St. is pet friendly.
Does 355 Market St. offer parking?
Yes, 355 Market St. does offer parking.
Does 355 Market St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Market St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Market St. have a pool?
No, 355 Market St. does not have a pool.
Does 355 Market St. have accessible units?
No, 355 Market St. does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Market St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 Market St. has units with dishwashers.
