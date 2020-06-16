355 Market St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This is a wonderful place to call home. Excellent apartment with modern fixtures and a great layout. Big bedrooms. This second floor three bed-plus-office is located on the corner of Bennett and Market Streets. Features of this unit are hardwood floors, modern eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, living room, dining room, and enclosed porch. 2 PARKING SPACES OUTDOOR AREA WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUTER RAIL AND GREENLINE RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE, GYMS, SHOPPING AND MORE ALL AT YOUR FINGERTIPS! Laundry in Building A+ LOCATION