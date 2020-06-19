All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:02 PM

30 Union Park Street

30 Union Park Street · (617) 512-7426
Location

30 Union Park Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
lobby
Spectacular southwest corner unit in the Penny Savings Building with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the majestic Cathedral! This gorgeous 2-bd/2bth home offers every luxury amenity for the sophisticated city life! The 10.5 foot ceilings make the spaciously - proportioned living areas feel even larger. High end appliances include a full- size washer and dryer and there are customized closets , Lutron shades and built- ins throughout . The open concept layout gives this luxury home a crisp, loft-like ambiance. The building features a fabulous common roof deck with stunning views, tandem parking accommodating 2 SUVs which is included in the rent, impressively newly-refurbished lobby, elevators and professional management. This rare offering is located amidst the vibrant South End's gourmet restaurants, cafes, shops and is on the T's Silver Line!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Union Park Street have any available units?
30 Union Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Union Park Street have?
Some of 30 Union Park Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Union Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Union Park Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Union Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 Union Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 30 Union Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 Union Park Street does offer parking.
Does 30 Union Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Union Park Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Union Park Street have a pool?
No, 30 Union Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 Union Park Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Union Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Union Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Union Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
