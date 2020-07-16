All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 29 Concord Sq..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
29 Concord Sq.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

29 Concord Sq.

29 Concord Square · (617) 875-9391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29 Concord Square, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1100 Square Foot condo quality two bed/two bath unit available for rent in the heart of the South End. Some details include a private master suite floor with designer ensuite bath, California Built-in system and a spacious king size bed area. The parlor floor has 11ft ceilings, hardwood, bay windows, private deck, wood burning fireplace, in unit laundry, renovated guest bath, oversized second bedroom with California closets, 40SQFT storage area all with an open concept chef kitchen/dining/living area. A fully remodeled condo that has taste and class overlooking the victorian fountain on Concord Square. condo building. tenant must abide by condo association rules

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Concord Sq. have any available units?
29 Concord Sq. has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Concord Sq. have?
Some of 29 Concord Sq.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Concord Sq. currently offering any rent specials?
29 Concord Sq. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Concord Sq. pet-friendly?
No, 29 Concord Sq. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 29 Concord Sq. offer parking?
No, 29 Concord Sq. does not offer parking.
Does 29 Concord Sq. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Concord Sq. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Concord Sq. have a pool?
No, 29 Concord Sq. does not have a pool.
Does 29 Concord Sq. have accessible units?
No, 29 Concord Sq. does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Concord Sq. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Concord Sq. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29 Concord Sq.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02129
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity