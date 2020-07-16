29 Concord Sq.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1100 Square Foot condo quality two bed/two bath unit available for rent in the heart of the South End. Some details include a private master suite floor with designer ensuite bath, California Built-in system and a spacious king size bed area. The parlor floor has 11ft ceilings, hardwood, bay windows, private deck, wood burning fireplace, in unit laundry, renovated guest bath, oversized second bedroom with California closets, 40SQFT storage area all with an open concept chef kitchen/dining/living area. A fully remodeled condo that has taste and class overlooking the victorian fountain on Concord Square. condo building. tenant must abide by condo association rules



Terms: One year lease